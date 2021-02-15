Soccer-Al Hilal part ways with coach Lucescu

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have announced the departure of head coach Razvan Lucescu, 15 months after he guided the Riyadh-based club to the Asian Champions League title. The Romanian had been replaced by Brazilian Rogerio Micale, the Under-19s coach, after Al Hilal's board of directors signed a "mutual termination agreement", the club posted on their Twitter account.

Al Hilal expressed "gratitude and appreciation" to Lucescu and his assistants and wished them well. Lucescu's departure comes after Al Hilal lost 1-0 to Saudi Professional League strugglers Damac on Sunday, with the result leaving them five points behind leaders Al Shabab after 18 games.

The 51-year-old led the Saudi club to the Asian title in 2019, their first of the Asian Champions League era, when they defeated Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the final.

