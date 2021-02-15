Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina. 1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:17 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 1615 RUBLEV THROUGH AFTER RUUD RETIREMENT

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev advanced after his opponent Casper Ruud retired while trailing 6-2 7-6(3). The Norwegian received treatment for an injury early in the second set. 1505 BRADY BOOKS QUARTER-FINAL BERTH

American Jennifer Brady eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic. Brady sent down nine aces and won 85% of her first-serve points in a dominant performance against Vekic, who had heavy strapping on her right leg.

Brady faces compatriot Jessica Pegula next. 1435 MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the quarter-finals with a clinical 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald. Medvedev sent down seven aces, 29 winners and made just 15 unforced errors as he wrapped up the one-sided contest in 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne

Pegula sets up all-American quarter-final at Australian Open Williams does not need Grand Slam record for validation

Battle-weary Nadal leads second week charge in Melbourne Australian Open order of play on Monday

Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

Tennis-Halep battles past Swiatek to set up Serena showdown Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Third seed Thiem slumps out of Australian Open Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge

Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open 1310 PEGULA UPSETS SVITOLINA

American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time. Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina.

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our performance was not worthy of three points, admits Solskjaer after draw

After being held to a draw by West Brom, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his sides performance was not worthy of three points. Manchester United and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League here on ...

Fintech lending startup KreditBee raises USD 75 mn in Series C equity round

Bengaluru-headquartered fintechlending startup KreditBee has concluded its Series C equityround worth USD 75 million from Premji Invest, Mirae AssetNaver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Venturesconsisting of both primary and seco...

World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!

Although the renewal of World War Z 2 movie is yet to be done, still fans continue to keep hope in favor of its creation. They have high expectations from the creators and producers of World War Z.World War Z 2 is surely one of the most ant...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims. Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021