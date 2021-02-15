Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev sets up all-Russian Rublev clash in Melbourne

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:38 IST
Tennis-Medvedev sets up all-Russian Rublev clash in Melbourne

Russian Daniil Medvedev firmed as an Australian Open title contender when he brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals for the first time and extend his winning streak to 18 matches. Medvedev will play compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in his third Grand Slam semi-final after the seventh seed was gifted a place in the last eight, also for the first time, when Casper Ruud retired injured.

"At least one of us will be in semis, that's good news," said Rublev, who was leading 6-2 7-6(3) when Ruud called it quits. "Last time he beat me in the quarter-final of the U.S. Open and now we meet in the quarter-finals of Australian Open, we'll see what happens.

"I hope we can show great level and it will be a great battle." Fourth seed Medvedev won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun on Monday as he saw off McDonald in less than 90 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

World number 192 McDonald had some luck going to the net but could not match the power of Medvedev's serve or the intensity the Russian brought to bear on big points. "I played a great match, was feeling the ball great, serving great, hit some good winners," said the 25-year-old. "I was feeling really good out there. That's the most important thing."

Rublev spent only 80 minutes on court in the clash of two former junior world number ones because of Ruud's retirement, which came after the Norwegian lost the second set tiebreak. "I feel sorry for Casper," said 23-year-old Rublev. "I hope he recovers real quick. I did not expect it to end this way, but this is sport.

""I'm feeling perfect," he added. "I'm feeling physically great." Qualifier Aslan Karatsev could make it two Russians in the last four if he beats Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Locked down and lonely, London Zoo faces fight to survive

London Zoo should be teeming with children released from school by half-term holidays.But instead, the monkeys pranks are unobserved, King Cobra is coiled friendless in the reptile house and the future of the worlds oldest scientific zoo is...

Award-winning 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' releasing on March 5 in PVRs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir Rock n Roll Music came into India from the West. At the time, Bollywood and Indian Classical music were hugely popular in the country, while Rock was almost unknown. In the decades immediate...

BJD expresses concern over increasing fuel prices

By Amit Kumar Biju Janata Dal BJD Rajya Sabha MP and partys national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive ...

The future of work has already arrived: How ready are we?

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANISRV Media The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in drastic changes in the way we work, how we work, where we work and how we stay connected through technology. HR leaders have been chalking various s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021