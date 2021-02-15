India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 329 England 1st Innings: 134 India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7 Virat Kohli lbw b Moeen 62 Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8 Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10 Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 68 Kuldeep Yadavlbw b Moeen3 Ishant Sharma batting 0 Extras: (B-5, LB-11) 16 Total: (For eight wickets in 73 overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106,7-202,8-210.

Bowling: Olly Stone 5-0-19-0, Jack Leach 28-5-74-3, Moeen Ali 27-7-71-4, Joe Root 4-0-15-0 , Stuart Broad 8-3-19-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)