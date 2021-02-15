Cricket-South Africa confirm limited overs tour to Ireland

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:38 IST
South Africa will travel to Ireland for a first full limited overs tour in July, comprising three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 fixtures, officials confirmed on Monday. The ODIs will be staged in Malahide from July 11-16, with the same venue used for the opening game of the T20 series that runs from July 20-25, before the matches switch to Stormont for the final two fixtures.

"We are extremely pleased to have finalised the dates as quickly as we have and for that we would like to thank Cricket Ireland for their cooperation and willingness to adapt the tour schedule as we continue to finalise our winter programme," South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a media release. "The tour marks a significant new chapter in our history as we visit one of the fast-developing cricket nations."

South Africa have beaten Ireland in all five previous ODI clashes, including at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 Cricket World Cups. The two countries have never met in the T20 format.

