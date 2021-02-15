Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:38 IST
Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday. Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne, where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine (formerly Renault) team after two years out of the sport. "After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital ... Fernado Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home," Alpine said in a statement.

"He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season." The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

