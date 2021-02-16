Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivals

For a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of strength on day eight as injuries cut a swathe through the men's draw on Monday. Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam crown gathered pace with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 demolition of Fabio Fognini that pushed the Spaniard into his 13th quarter-final at Melbourne Park. Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep

Serena Williams will lead the charge of American women in the last-eight of the Australian Open and continue her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title when she meets a familiar foe in second seed Simona Halep on Tuesday. Williams, 39, is among three Americans who have made it to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park this year and Wednesday's clash between Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula has ensured that at least one from the country will be in the last four. Alpine skiing: Need for speed keeps me going, says record-breaker Shiffrin

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-breaking ninth world championships podium finish by taking gold in the women's combined on Monday and said winning a medal was a bonus on top of the adrenaline rush alpine skiing generates. The 25-year-old from Vail, Colorado topped the standings in the combined event after an impeccable two-leg performance which saw her spring from third in the super-G to first place after brushing aside her rivals in the slalom. Highlights: Australian Open day eight

Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday. The Spanish second seed, who is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title, held steady against the fierce hitting of Fognini and counter-punched brilliantly. Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a Florida hotel room, authorities confirmed. Police said the 38-year-old Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in the Tampa suburb of Brandon since Jan. 11. Pegula sets up all-American quarter-final at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Monday with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over fifth seed Elina Svitolina to set up an all-American quarter-final against Jennifer Brady, who beat Croatia's Donna Vekic in straight sets. World number 61 Pegula has been one of the surprise packages in the women's draw, beating 12th seed Victoria Azarenka in her opening match before racing into the fourth round with quickfire wins over Sam Stosur and Kristina Mladenovic.

Less joy, more guilt: Japan coronavirus doctor torn over Olympic torch relay It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. Instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent virus.

NBA: Jordan announces $10 million donation to open health clinics in North Carolina Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022.

Tennis: Murray accepts Montpellier wildcard as he steps up return Former world number one Andy Murray will make his return to the ATP Tour at this month's Open Sud de France in Montpellier after receiving a wildcard, organisers said on Monday. The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to pull out of this year's Australian Open after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine" following a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 14.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week, report says Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry. Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.

