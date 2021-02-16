Rugby-Vunivalu out of Super Rugby opener after bar incident

Left Menu

The Fiji-born winger moved to the Queensland Reds after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Melbourne Storm and was due to make his debut against New South Wales Waratahs on Friday. "Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane," Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:06 IST
Australian rugby's highest profile signing for 2021, rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu, will miss the opening round of Super Rugby AU on Friday after being charged by police over an incident at a Brisbane bar. The Fiji-born winger moved to the Queensland Reds after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Melbourne Storm and was due to make his debut against New South Wales Waratahs on Friday.

"Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane," Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said in a statement on Tuesday. "The QRU have taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday's match ... for bringing the club and the game into disrepute.

"The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of A$10,000 ($7,801.00) and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support." The second season of Super Rugby AU, introduced last year after the pan-continental version was brought to a halt by the new coronavirus pandemic, starts on Friday with a double-header.

Western Force host the reigning champions ACT Brumbies in Perth in the second match of the evening. ($1 = 1.2819 Australian dollars)

