Netherlands batsman Wesley Barresi retires from all forms of cricket

Netherlands wicketkeeper-batsman Wesley Barresi has retired from all forms of cricketer at the age of 36.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:47 IST
Netherlands wicketkeeper-batsman Wesley Barresi. Image Credit: ANI

Netherlands wicketkeeper-batsman Wesley Barresi has retired from all forms of cricketer at the age of 36. The right-handed batsman made his international debut in 2010 and played 32 ODIs for the Netherlands, scoring 927 runs. He also played 42 T20Is hitting 799 runs at a strike-rate of 114.96.

"I've been incredibly privileged to not only participate in three cricket world cups, represent a country, and achieve some memorable feats but more importantly I've had the pleasure of doing this for 18 years!" Barresi said in a statement on Twitter. "The world of cricket doesn't quite understand the sacrifice, dedication and self-motivation that goes into being an 'associate cricketer'. I look back at some of those glorious memories and know we did it all on our own," he added.

Barresi had pulled off a sensational stumping in the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup held in India, against England. Last week, former Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell agreed to an 18-month contract extension with the Dutch board (KNCB). According to KNCB, Campbell also qualified with the team for the World Cup T20 that was to take place in Australia last fall.

"The year 2020 was an extremely difficult year for Dutch cricket, for the entire cricket world of course. I am very happy that the KNCB has decided that I can stay with the team," Campbell said in a statement. "We are not yet finished with our 'journey', and I can especially not wait until we can start the Super League and participate in the World Cup T20," he added.

In recent years, the Australian has achieved fantastic results with the national selection. The pinnacle was the qualification for the ICC ODI Super League in December 2017. The Orange team won the ICC WCL Championship at the time and took 13th place, next to the 12 Full members, in this international competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

