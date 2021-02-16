Left Menu

Our mentality in second half was sensational: Flick after 3-3 draw with Arminia

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he is satisfied with the result of the game against Arminia Bielefeld and praised his side for the "sensational" mentality they showed after going 2-0 down.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:48 IST
Our mentality in second half was sensational: Flick after 3-3 draw with Arminia
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he is satisfied with the result of the game against Arminia Bielefeld and praised his side for the "sensational" mentality they showed after going 2-0 down. Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld played out a 3-3 draw in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday.

"Bielefeld showed that they can play football. I liked that. We had to replace some players, but the mentality in the second half was sensational. It's important to have the belief that you can still turn the game around even when you're 2-0 down. To come back like this after the long trip and lots of games, I see it as very positive. The bottom line is that we must and can be satisfied with a point," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the opening goal to put his side ahead against the table-toppers Bayern Munich.

Continuing their sublime form, Arminia took a two-goal lead through Amos Pieper, who netted a goal in the 37th minute. At the half-time break, the scoreline read 2-0 in Arminia's favour. Bayern Munich opened their account soon after the beginning of the second half through Robert Lewandowski. However, Arminia managed to restore their two-goal lead with the help Christian Gebauer's strike which came a minute after Lewandowski's goal. Bayern Munich hit the ground running from there on and scored twice to rescue a point from the game. Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies had scored one goal each to seal the final scoreline.

With this draw, Bayern Munich now have 49 points and remain at the top of the Bundesliga table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

Oral capsules, highly affordable at Rs. 7000 50 mg, Rs. 3600 25 mg and Rs. 1840 12.5 mg per month SUTIB Sunitinib is one of the gold-standard first-line treatment options for kidney cancer SUTIB is the generic version of US FDA approved Sun...

Brookfield India REIT shares list with over 2 pc premium

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price....

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.Chief M...

India inch towards series-levelling win, Eng 116-7 at lunch

India closed in on a series-levelling win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, reducing the visitors to 116 for 7 in pursuit of 482 at lunch on the fourth day.Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have picked up three w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021