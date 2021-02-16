Tennis-Qualifier Karatsev stuns Dimitrov to reach Melbourne semis
Aslan Karatsev continued his sensational run at the Australian Open into the semi-finals on Tuesday when he stunned Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to become the fifth qualifier to reach the last four of a men's Grand Slam in the open era.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:19 IST
Aslan Karatsev continued his sensational run at the Australian Open into the semi-finals on Tuesday when he stunned Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to become the fifth qualifier to reach the last four of a men's Grand Slam in the open era. The world number 114 regrouped after an error-filled opening set to add the 18th seed to his list of upset victims at Melbourne Park and set up a clash with Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.
Dimitrov looked shell-shocked as the Russian tightened up his game and pounded howitzer shots over the net -- faltering on serve and wandering around the Rod Laver Arena court listlessly in the 30 degree Celsius heat. The 29-year-old Bulgarian took a medical timeout for treatment on his back after losing the third set but Karatsev would not be denied as he became the lowest-ranked player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for two decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Three people left in Australian Open quarantine
Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event
Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup
Sports News Roundup: Three people left in Australian Open quarantine; Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup and more
Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup