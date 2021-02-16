Cricket-India beat England by 317 runs to level series

Cricket-India beat England by 317 runs to level seriesReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:42 IST
India beat England by 317 runs in the second test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.
The third test, a day-night contest, is set for Ahmedabad from Feb. 24.
