Cricket-India beat England by 317 runs to level series

India beat England by 317 runs in the second test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.

The third test, a day-night contest, is set for Ahmedabad from Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)