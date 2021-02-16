Left Menu

India jump to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after big win over England in 2nd Test

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:09 IST
India jump to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after big win over England in 2nd Test

The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.

After the series-levelling win at Chepuak, India have 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand who have already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord's June.

New Zealand have 70.0 PCT and 420 points. India, who had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.

They were fourth on the table before Tuesday's result.

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.

Australia are at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England are fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points.

The third Test -- a day/night affair -- begins in Ahmedabad on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed

Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capitals northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes Tuesday morning.Health authorities announced they were po...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Jazz topple 76ers for eighth straight winJordan Clarkson helped the Utah Jazz overcome big nights by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris while leading the NBAs hottest team to a 13...

Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power

Myanmars military denied on Tuesday that its ouster of the elected government was a coup, saying its action was justified because fraud in a November election was not addressed, and it would hand back power after a new election.Our objectiv...

Bangladesh court sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago.Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death ht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021