Left Menu

Tennis-Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals

For Halep, who reached the semi-finals last year and was losing finalist in 2018, it was back to the drawing board as she looks to add to her two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:13 IST
Tennis-Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams came through a huge test of her Australian Open title credentials to beat Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in a high quality quarter-final and reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the ninth time on Tuesday. The 39-year-old American went toe-to-toe with the Romanian second seed over 80 engrossing minutes on Rod Laver Arena before she was finally able to move to within two victories of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams, who mixed 24 winners with 33 unforced errors over the contest, has not won a major since her seventh Australian Open triumph in 2017 and next faces in-form Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka with a place in the final on the line. For Halep, who reached the semi-finals last year and was losing finalist in 2018, it was back to the drawing board as she looks to add to her two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in...

Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation, medical authorities said on Tuesday. Guineas ministry of heal...

Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

The Left-wing All India Students Association AISA staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case.The members of AISA from Jawaharla...

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January; all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined: Govt.

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021