Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST
France's Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
Head coach Fabian Galthie returned a negative COVID-19 test but will be re-tested today, the federation added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Six Nations
- France
- French