Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST
France's Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Head coach Fabian Galthie returned a negative COVID-19 test but will be re-tested today, the federation added.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

