Left Menu

Cricket-India's Ashwin plays down Chennai pitch criticism

"I don't think on this pitch it would have mattered so much because if you look at our second innings, on day three, we still applied ourselves and almost got 300 runs again," Kohli said. "Both teams had to apply themselves, and that's what you want in test cricket, whether you're playing on spinning tracks or on seaming tracks which have a lot of grass on it.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:50 IST
Cricket-India's Ashwin plays down Chennai pitch criticism

India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed criticism of Chennai's turning track after his match-winning performance secured the hosts' series-levelling victory in the second test against England on Tuesday. India's three-pronged spin attack wreaked havoc on the surface where the ball spun from the first session and kicked up dust on landing.

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh called the pitch unacceptable, while former England captain Michael Vaughan described it as a beach. "I'm completely fine with people having opinion, because we'll also have our opinion when we tour abroad," Ashwin told a video conference.

"But we don't complain or crib, we just get on with it. I've never seen any of our greats talk about pitches having a lot of grass, or all these things. "When people come out with such opinion, we should respect them but should be able to magnanimously deflect them away."

Ashwin showed how to master such tracks, smashing a second innings century to go with his match haul of eight wickets that earned him the player-of-the-match award. "It was not like some amazing balls got the wickets, it was more the balls that followed them, or the mind game that was being played," Ashwin said.

Many felt India won half the battle after winning the toss and ensuring England had to bat last on a deteriorating track but home captain Virat Kohli pointed to India's second-innings score of 286. "I don't think on this pitch it would have mattered so much because if you look at our second innings, on day three, we still applied ourselves and almost got 300 runs again," Kohli said.

"Both teams had to apply themselves, and that's what you want in test cricket, whether you're playing on spinning tracks or on seaming tracks which have a lot of grass on it. "Both teams should be in the game from the first session onwards, and that was exactly the case on this pitch," added Kohli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021