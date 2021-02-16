Left Menu

England may experiment with Bairstow opening the batting, feels Harmison

The wicketkeeper-batsman had batted at No 3 during the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka.I quite liked the way Dan Lawrence attacked things batting at No 3 in the second innings of the second Test, Harmison said.Weighing in on the debate regarding the pitch in the second Test, Harmison, who took 226 wickets in 63 Tests, said it was a big gamble for India to have such a spinner-friendly track, adding that the hosts have the right to prepare surfaces as they see fit.I dont see anyone complaining when there are green seamers prepared in England.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:16 IST
England may experiment with Bairstow opening the batting, feels Harmison

Jonny Bairstow could potentially open the innings in the day-night third Test against India in Ahmedabad, according to former England pacer Steve Harmison, who feels the tourists may experiment with their top order.

After winning the first Test, England were handed a 317-run defeat in the second as India drew level in the four-match series.

The two English openers struggled to put runs on the board and were unable to hold on to their wicket. While Dom Sibley scored 16 and three in the second Test, Rory Burns was no better scoring 0 and 25 in the two essays.

''I think the top-order needs to be looked at,'' Harmison was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

''I think both openers are getting out playing across the line too many times, especially in Asian conditions, so we may have to experiment with Bairstow, possibly opening the batting,'' Harmison added.

Bairstow, who was rested for the first two Tests as part of England's rotation policy, is back with the squad and is expected to play the Day/Night Test slated to begin in Ahmedabad from February 24. The wicketkeeper-batsman had batted at No 3 during the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka.

''I quite liked the way Dan Lawrence attacked things [batting at No 3 in the second innings of the second Test,'' Harmison said.

Weighing in on the debate regarding the pitch in the second Test, Harmison, who took 226 wickets in 63 Tests, said it was a ''big gamble'' for India to have such a spinner-friendly track, adding that the hosts have the right to prepare surfaces as they see fit.

''I don't see anyone complaining when there are green seamers prepared in England. You do have to have home advantage. You just have to perform on the pitch and that is the most important thing,'' he said.

''I thought for the first two sessions of day one the pitch was decent to bat on. After that, it really deteriorated quickly.

''I am not sure India asked for it as I think it is a big gamble to go in that way. If England win the toss, bat first and bat well, then all of a sudden India are 2-0 down,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of Puducherry LG: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kiran Bedi will cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said Tuesday night. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry.The Presi...

SC asks Gorakhpur AIIMS to conduct test for students barred earlier due to lack of attendance

The Supreme Court Tuesday came to the rescue of eleven first year students of MBBS course, who were barred from taking up examination on account of shortage in attendance, by asking AIIMS, Gorakhpur to conduct separate test for them without...

COVID recovery rate is 97.68 per cent in Nagaland

The recovery rate of coronaviruspatients increased Tuesday to all time high of 97.68 per centin Nagaland, while the caseload in the northeastern state roseto 12,190, the health department said.A total of 16 petients were cured of the infect...

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021