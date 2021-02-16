Aston Martin to reveal 2021 F1 season car on March 3

Aston Martin is set to unveil its 2021 Formula 1 contender car this March 3, the team has revealed. This marks the return of the iconic British name to the F1 grid for the first time in over 60 years.

The launch was previously touted for February. The Silverstone-based team, previously known as Racing Point, will field four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Lance Stroll as they take on a brand new identity this year. The two drivers will also take part in a Q & A on March 3 as they launch the new car.

Aston Martin previously entered F1 in 1959, leaving the sport after the 1960 season. They will launch their 2021 car a day after Mercedes and Alpine reveal their contenders. The 2021 season with 23 races will start in Australia on March 19 and finish in Abu Dhabi in early December and feature the first-ever World Championship race in Saudi Arabia.

With 23 races, the new schedule will be the longest in the history of the world championship. (ANI)

