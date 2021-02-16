Left Menu

TT Nationals: Manika, Sutirtha advance in contrasting styles

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra toiled for five sets before overcoming qualifier Kajol Ramjali in the first round of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.Manika won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3 to move into the round of 32.However, second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee hardly dropped a sweat against Kushi Jain of Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:48 IST
TT Nationals: Manika, Sutirtha advance in contrasting styles

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra toiled for five sets before overcoming qualifier Kajol Ramjali in the first round of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

Manika won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3 to move into the round of 32.

However, second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee hardly dropped a sweat against Kushi Jain of Madhya Pradesh. The Haryana paddler and reigning champion won 11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7. Archana Kamath, seeded ninth, was at sea in her contest against Swastika Ghosh, a TTFI wildcard entrant. Archana, with some consternation, beat her rival 13-15, 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-5.

In contrast, Diya Chitale disposed off Vidya Narasimhan of Tamil Nadu 11-4, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.

Manika's win was never in doubt, but Kajol kept herself in the game with some wonderful forehands, which somewhat unsettled the CWG medallist. But riding her experience, she overcame her Andhra rival.

Archana found herself caught on the wrong foot right from the start. In the first game, she deuced and then went up 11-10, holding a game point. But Swastika won the game 15-13.

In the second too, Archana struggled to land her returns but still managed to restore parity. She seemed relieved after going 2-1 up only to drop the next game. But she gained confidence after winning the fifth set and it helped her wrap up the next.

For fourth seed Sreeja Akula, Assam's Akanshya Bhuyan was no match. The RBI player won in straight games (11-3, 11-2, 11-2, 15-13). No. 3 seed Ayhika Mukherjee dropped just a game against Punjab's Aarushi Arora before wrapping it up 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 6-11, 11-4.

It was easy for 11th seed Takeme Sarkar who beat Bhavana Menon of Kerala 11-9, 12-10, 11-3, 15-13. Sixth seed Krittwika Sinha Roy followed suit with an 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 triumph over T.R. Shruthi of TTTA.

Former national champion Madhurika Patkar accounted for Yashaswini Ghorpade of Karnataka after dropping two games to win 7-11, 11-4, 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7.

The 14th seed was in trouble when she dropped the opening game before picking herself up. Madhurika led 3-1 against the Karnataka girl, but the latter won the fifth game after giving her a scare.

Madhurika's experience held her in good stead in the sixth, which she won.

K. Shamini was not that fortunate and exited from the tournament after losing her first round match to Varuni Jaiswal. The Telangana girl won 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6. Ankita Das, another former national champion, won (8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7) against Snehal Patil of Maharashtra, though not convincingly.

Tenth seed Selenadeepthi Selvakumar of TTTA beat Maria Rony of Karnataka 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM backs Biden's call to pressurise China to release raw data on COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the call by US President Joe Biden to put pressure on China to release raw data relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Johnsons backing comes as Washington raised concerns over the po...

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...

Pakistan, France relations still 'poisoned' over Prophet Muhammad caricature controversy: Report

Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain poisoned even four months after the controversy over caricatures of the Prophet, which led to thousands of anti-French protestors rallying the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanue...

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021