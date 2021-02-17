Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland's Fagerson banned for rest of Six Nations after red card

Fagerson will miss Six Nations matches against France, Ireland and Italy, along with one further game yet to be determined.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 07:51 IST
Rugby-Scotland's Fagerson banned for rest of Six Nations after red card

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after being handed a four-match ban following his red card against Wales, organisers said after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. Fagerson, 25, was sent off in the second half of Scotland's 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday, having made contact with Wyn Jones' head when launching himself into a ruck.

An independent disciplinary committee deemed the foul play warranted a six-week suspension but reduced that by two weeks to account for mitigating factors, including the player's admission of foul play and a good disciplinary record. Fagerson will miss Six Nations matches against France, Ireland and Italy, along with one further game yet to be determined. He has the right to appeal.

