Left Menu

French govt to provide more aid to struggling soccer clubs

According to LFP estimates, club losses already amount to more than 1 billion euros. During the meeting, government officials reminded clubs that they have already benefited from state-guaranteed loans up to 600 million, exemptions from social security contributions as well as compensation for the loss of ticket revenues. In addition to the pandemic, the French league has been dealing with the collapse of a multi-billion-euro television deal it signed with Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:48 IST
French govt to provide more aid to struggling soccer clubs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French government officials agreed to give more financial support to professional soccer clubs badly hit by falling revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a meeting between cabinet ministers, league president Vincent Labrune and club officials, a working group was created to assess the financial situation and examine the most appropriate aid schemes.

Roxana Maracineanu, the minister in charge of sports, said the group will distribute aid on a "case-by-case basis and provide concrete and appropriate responses." Amid huge revenue losses caused by the pandemic and the collapse of its television deal, the French league (LFP) had asked the government last week to set up a financial rescue plan. According to LFP estimates, clubs' losses already amount to more than 1 billion euros.

During the meeting, government officials reminded clubs that they have already benefited from state-guaranteed loans up to €600 million, exemptions from social security contributions as well as compensation for the loss of ticket revenues.

In addition to the pandemic, the French league has been dealing with the collapse of a multi-billion-euro television deal it signed with Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro. The LFP has since secured a new agreement with broadcaster Canal Plus to show matches in the top two divisions for the rest of the season, but the replacement deal is only worth a fraction of the original.

The deal with Mediapro should have been worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) over four years for the top two leagues but collapsed after just four months.

In December, the league was forced to terminate its contract with Mediapro, which created a new subscription channel called Telefoot to show matches but missed scheduled payments worth more than 324 million euros ($392 million) before the plug was pulled. Mediapro then agreed to pay 100 million euros ($121 million) in exchange for relinquishing its rights to games. AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to Rs 2,000 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government hasdecided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants atgovernment schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday.Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in thestate would get Rs 2,000 per head each m...

Lockdown to be eased in Australian Open city

Australias second-largest city will relax its third pandemic lockdown, with authorities saying they have contained the spread of a coronavirus cluster centered on a hotel. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says most of the pandemic rest...

Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

German sportswear maker AdidasAG plans to sell or spin-off its underperforming Reebok brand, 15 years after it bought the U.S. fitness label to help compete with arch-rival NikeInc.Adidassaid on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021