Tennis-Brady wins all-American clash to reach semi-finals

Tennis-Brady wins all-American clash to reach semi-finalsReuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:52 IST
Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team mate Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.
Brady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set. Brady reached her second Grand Slam semi-final after making the last four at last year's U.S. Open.
With world number one Ash Barty shocked by Karolina Muchova in the early quarter-final on Wednesday, Brady has a golden chance to reach her maiden Slam final. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )
