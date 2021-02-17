Left Menu

Olympics-Torch relay plan stirs concern from Japanese off

The governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday the Olympic torch relay should be reconsidered because of the coronavirus, the latest setback to the Tokyo 2020 Games amid the pandemic. The Tokyo Summer Games have already been marred by an unprecedented delay, strong public opposition, and the recent resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo organising committee, over sexist remarks.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:54 IST
Olympics-Torch relay plan stirs concern from Japanese off

The governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday the Olympic torch relay should be reconsidered because of the coronavirus, the latest setback to the Tokyo 2020 Games amid the pandemic.

The Tokyo Summer Games have already been marred by an unprecedented delay, strong public opposition, and the recent resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo organizing committee, over sexist remarks. The comments came as Tokyo 2020 organizers held the second meeting of a candidate selection committee to choose a new head for the organization.

Governor Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane, a prefecture in western Japan, told a news conference he also opposed the Olympics being held and worried about coronavirus infections. "Should the present conditions continue, I think holding the Olympics should be avoided," he said

"But given this situation were those who were meant to create an environment where we could safely enjoy the Olympics have not done what they need to do. ... I can't help but say that it would be hard for Shimane to contribute to the hosting of the Olympic torch relay," he added. He said he wasn't calling for the relay to be cancelled yet, but for conditions to be watched over the next month or so.

The Tokyo Olympics torch relay is scheduled to start in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, on March 25 and travel through all 47 prefectures over 121 days. Shimane is set to host the event on May 15-16. NHK national television said the committee working to choose Mori's successor had narrowed it down to one candidate and were making final arrangements, with an eye to announcing a decision as early as this week.

In its first meeting, on Tuesday, the committee agreed on five requirements for a new leader, including a deep understanding of gender equality and diversity and the ability to actualize those values during the Games, organizers said in a statement. Olympics organizers have said the Games would go ahead despite the ongoing pandemic while opinion polls have persistently shown the majority of Japanese oppose holding the event this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licensing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that was reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals.A month a...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup, including celebrities, veteran activists and students, rejected on Wednesday an army assertion that there was public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and said their campaign woul...

Aaron Eckhart to play Gerald Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Actor Aaron Eckhart, popular for his performances in The Dark Knight and Love Happens, has boarded the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.The show will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the histo...

Tennis-Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis

Russian Daniil Medvedev secured a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-2 victory over friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, extending his winning streak to 19 matches. It was Rublevs fourth straight defeat to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021