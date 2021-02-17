Left Menu

Australian Open: Always a great experience to share court with Serena, says Simona Halep

Simona Halep might have had faced defeat at the hands of Serena Williams in the ongoing Australian Open but the Romanian tennis player truly cherished the battle with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:54 IST
Australian Open: Always a great experience to share court with Serena, says Simona Halep
Serena defeated Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Simona Halep might have had faced defeat at the hands of Serena Williams in the ongoing Australian Open but the Romanian tennis player truly cherished the battle with the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Serena defeated Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Serena was in an emphatic mood in the first set and she did not give Halep any chance and as a result, the American star won the first set 6-3. Serena hit 14 winners to win the opening set.

In the second set, Halep gained a 3-1 lead, but Serena managed to come back to bring the scoreline level at 3-3. Carrying on her with her momentum, Serena made the winning charge and as a result, she ended up winning the match in straight sets. Halep on Wednesday said it was a great experience for her to share the court with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena. The Romanian tennis player also thanked everyone who was involved in making the Australian Open possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Win or lose, it's always a great experience to share the court with @serenawilliams Thank you to @CraigTiley and @TennisAustralia for your tireless work. You have overcome many challenges and have not stopped working on our behalves. I can't wait to be back next year," Halep tweeted. The 39-year-old Serena needs one more major win to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally. She has not added to her Grand Slam tally since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017.

Serena, we will now face Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading Emergency Medical Services Provider - Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, Announces the Appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria as MD & CEO

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirZiqitza Healthcare Limited ZHL announced the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria, as the new MD CEO of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, a leading integrated emergency medical service provider in India. Amitabh...

Tamilisai Soundararajan takes additional charge as Puducherry LG

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday.Pleased to Receive - The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of LieutenantGovernor of Puducherry from The Honble P...

Opponent of Belarusian president faces 15 years in jail as trial begins

A trial began in Belarus on Wednesday of a former banking executive who was jailed last year after challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in an election that sparked mass protests against the veteran leaders rule.Viktor Babariko, the fo...

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up it dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021