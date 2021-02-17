Paralympics official: Encouraging that Japan is starting vaccination

Paralympics official: Encouraging that Japan is starting vaccinationReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:58 IST
It's encouraging that Japan is starting vaccinations against the coronavirus and a positive thing when it comes to Olympics and Paralympics Games preparations, a top International Paralympic Committee (IPC) official said on Wednesday.
Craig Spence, the IPC's chief communications officer, made the remarks at a news conference with the IPC, the International Olympic Committee, and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee. Japan began vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
