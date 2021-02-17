Paralympics official: Encouraging that Japan is starting vaccination

It's encouraging that Japan is starting vaccinations against the coronavirus and a positive thing when it comes to Olympics and Paralympics Games preparations, a top International Paralympic Committee (IPC) official said on Wednesday.

Craig Spence, the IPC's chief communications officer, made the remarks at a news conference with the IPC, the International Olympic Committee, and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee. Japan began vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.

