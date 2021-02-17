Left Menu

Indian youth squad to start campaign at 30th Adriatic Pearl Boxing Championship

Rising Indian pugilists Ankit Narwal and T Sanamacha Chanu are among the key attractions as 19 Indian boxers are all set to begin their campaign at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Youth Men and Women Boxing Championship starting later today in Budva, Montenegro.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:13 IST
Indian youth squad to start campaign at 30th Adriatic Pearl Boxing Championship
Indian youth squad to start campaign at 30th Adriatic Pearl Boxing Championship. Image Credit: ANI

Rising Indian pugilists Ankit Narwal and T Sanamacha Chanu are among the key attractions as 19 Indian boxers are all set to begin their campaign at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Youth Men and Women Boxing Championship starting later today in Budva, Montenegro. This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian youth team is participating in any international tournament. Haryana boy Ankit, who will be seen competing in the 64kg category, has emerged as India's biggest hope for the future with his brilliant performances in the youth circuit in recent years including three successive gold medals at the Khelo India Games and a silver medal at the 2019 ASBC Youth Asian Boxing Championship held in Mongolia.

Priyanshu Dabas (49kg), Naoba Singh Arambam (52kg), Sanjarambam Yaiphaba Meitei (56kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal (75kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), and Jugnoo (+91kg) are the other 8 Indian boxers to participate in the men's category. While the 2019 ASBC Asian Women Boxing Championships gold medallist T Sanamacha will lead the women's charge for India. The Manipuri girl, who trains at the MC Mary Kom Academy and has been highly impressive in recent years will be a strong contender for the title in the 75kg category.

The girl's team consists of Vinka (60kg), who also won gold at the 2019 ASBC Asian Women Boxing Championships. 2019 Asian Junior Girls Champion Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Lucky Rana (64kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) and Raj Sahiba (81kg) are the other 9 participants in the tournament. The 30th edition of the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament, which is starting later today, will go on till February 22. And with the presence of strong competition from thirteen countries including boxing powerhouses such as Russia and Ukraine, the upcoming tournament will provide a good opportunity for Indian youth boxers to get into much-needed match practice ahead of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships which is scheduled in Poland from April 10-24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says it is attacking small businesses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre and said it is attacking small and medium businesses because it wants all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. While speaking with the fishermen community in Puducherr...

Terrorism trial begins for man who inspired ''Hotel Rwanda''

The terrorism trial of the man who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda began on Wednesday with his argument that a Rwandan court cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen and his assertion that he was kidnapped and is being held hostage.T...

Petrol at Rs 100: PM Modi blames previous govts for not cutting import dependence

On a day when petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing Indias energy import dependence.Without referrin...

BJP announces agitation to seek relief for electricity consumers in Maharashtra

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule on Wednesday announced a jail bharo courting arrest agitation on February 24 across Maharashtra to protest against the state governments refusal to offer relief to electricity consumers.Speaking to report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021