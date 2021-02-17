Left Menu

Cricket-England's Silverwood apologises for confusion over Moeen departure

England coach Chris Silverwood apologised on Wednesday for the confusion surrounding Moeen Ali's departure from the India tour midway through the test series after skipper Joe Root said the spinner had "chosen to go home".

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:03 IST
Cricket-England's Silverwood apologises for confusion over Moeen departure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England coach Chris Silverwood apologised on Wednesday for the confusion surrounding Moeen Ali's departure from the India tour midway through the test series after skipper Joe Root said the spinner had "chosen to go home". Moeen played in the second test against India where he picked up eight wickets while he was also England's top scorer in the second innings with 43 runs as the tourists collapsed and lost by 317 runs for India to level the series at 1-1.

Silverwood confirmed selectors had decided beforehand that Moeen, 33, would be granted leave to escape life in the bubble as part of England's rotation policy. "First of all, we're sorry. The impression we gave yesterday was Moeen's been treated different to other people. He isn't, I can guarantee you that," Silverwood told reporters.

"The decision for him to go home was ours as it was with (Jos) Buttler, Sam (Curran), (Jonny) Bairstow and (Mark) Wood. So we're happy to own that decision. "It was a unique situation with Moeen, he'd spent so long in isolation getting COVID out in Sri Lanka and he had just broken back into the team. The question was posed to him (on staying) but we thought it was the right decision for him to go."

Silverwood said he and Root had discussed the matter with Moeen on Tuesday and there were no hard feelings. Moeen is set to rejoin the team in India ahead of the five-match Twenty20 series next month and though there were suggestions his test career is over, Silverwood said he was part of their plans for the Ashes later this year.

"The planning and building for the Ashes started a long time ago and we're continuing to build that group of players," Silverwood added. "At any given point, anybody can play. Moeen is a very big part of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha guv seeks information from govt on speaker's election

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari has sought to know from the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment when it plans to hold election for a new speaker ofthe legislative assembly, sources said on Wednesday.The speakers post is lying vacant after...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls as big tech slides; Fed minutes in focus

The Nasdaq fell on Wednesday led by a slide in shares of technology-related companies as investors rotated out of growth stocks, while awaiting the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserves January meeting later in the day. Shares in...

Silver monolith appears in Congo, prompting suspicion and selfies

A roundabout in Democratic Republic of Congos capital Kinshasa has become the latest site occupied by a mystery monolith after similar objects in the United States and elsewhere caught the fancy of science-fiction fans. On Wednesday morning...

Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from March 1

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur is set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021