Soccer-Referee Drysdale charged with improper conduct

Referee Darren Drysdale has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) after confronting an Ipswich Town player during Tuesday's 0-0 League One draw with Northampton Town.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:52 IST
Referee Darren Drysdale has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) after confronting an Ipswich Town player during Tuesday's 0-0 League One draw with Northampton Town. Drysdale, 49, locked heads with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge after the Ireland international's appeal for a penalty had been turned down.

"Darren Drysdale has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following last night's League One game between Ipswich Town FC and Northampton Town FC," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is alleged that the match official's behaviour during the 90th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct."

Drysdale apologised for the confrontation earlier on Wednesday. "I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner," he said in a statement issued by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Drysdale has until March 4 to respond to the charge.

