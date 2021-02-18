Left Menu

Dream to play for senior side, says India Colts' Mareeswaran Saktivel

Tamil Nadu's Mareeswaran Saktivel, who earned a spot in the junior men's 37-member core probable group, aspires to play Hockey in the senior team in the future but his main focus is on the upcoming FIH Junior Men's World Cup slated to be held later this year.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:34 IST
Dream to play for senior side, says India Colts' Mareeswaran Saktivel
Indian Junior men's hockey player Mareeswaran Saktivel. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu's Mareeswaran Saktivel, who earned a spot in the junior men's 37-member core probable group, aspires to play Hockey in the senior team in the future but his main focus is on the upcoming FIH Junior Men's World Cup slated to be held later this year. Mareeswaran is one of the fastest-rising junior players. Last year, the 20-year-old's on-field exploits saw him being fast-tracked to his state's senior side.

"It's a great feeling to be here [at the SAI camp]. Right now, I am focused on the upcoming Junior Men's Asia Cup and the FIH Junior Men's World Cup scheduled for later this year. My dream is to play for the Senior Team someday," said Mareeswaran in a Hockey India release. He also played in the Khelo India Youth Games Guwahati 2020. Impressive performance at the games meant a spot in the Indian Junior Men's 37-member Core Probable group.

Delighted to earn his maiden call-up to the Junior National Coaching Camp, Mareeswaran said: "I have always had a habit of assessing my performances and would know if I am playing well or not. I was on a good run of form last year and I was delighted to see my name in the list." "My friends and family were also thrilled after hearing about my selection. They don't want this to be the end, though, and expect me to make further progress. They want me to break into the Senior team someday. But I understand it is a step-by-step process and I first want to show my worth in the India Colts team," he added.

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the lanky midfielder growing up in Kovilpatti, an industrial town situated about 567 km from the State capital Chennai. Mareeswaran's parents, who work at a matchstick factory in his hometown, could barely make ends meet, leave alone buying him a hockey stick. "Finances were extremely tight at home. Fortunately, I was selected by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) five years ago. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) has also been very encouraging of my performances," he said.

The India Colts resumed training last week at SAI, Bengaluru, after undergoing a week-long quarantine period. Mareeswaran feels he'll come out a better player after the camp, which concludes on May 1.

"The facilities here at SAI are top-notch, be it the gym or the playing arena. My Coaches have also been very supportive, and I want to make the best use of this opportunity," Mareeswaran said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline EasyJet said on Monday.We also know that Mond...

Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

Demonstrators against Myanmars military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the countrys second-biggest city.The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway w...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks end 9-day winning streak; Turkish central bank decision due

Emerging-market stocks broke their longest winning streak since June on Thursday as concerns about spreading variants of the coronavirus gave investors an opportunity to cash in, while Turkeys lira was muted ahead of a central bank meeting....

Foreign envoys visiting J-K reach Jammu; to meet Lt Guv, several delegations

Envoys of several countries, including member states of the European Union, visiting Jammu and Kashmir reached here on Thursday to assess the efforts made to strengthen democratically-elected local bodies.They will meet Lieutenant Governor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021