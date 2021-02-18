Left Menu

Soccer-Nigerian top-flight side's team bus goes up in flames

All players, coaches and team officials survived unscathed in the incident on Saturday, but they lost the team kit and many of their belongings as the blaze moved quickly through the vehicle. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, although club secretary Abdullahi Ibrahim told local media it followed one of the tyres on the bus bursting.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:37 IST
Soccer-Nigerian top-flight side's team bus goes up in flames
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nigeria Professional Football League side Wikki Tourists had a lucky escape when the team bus carrying them to their away fixture against Dakkada in Uyo burst into flames and burnt to the ground, officials said. All players, coaches and team officials survived unscathed in the incident on Saturday, but they lost the team kit and many of their belongings as the blaze moved quickly through the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, although club secretary Abdullahi Ibrahim told local media it followed one of the tyres on the bus bursting. He said that the players had to escape through the windows and that many had been left in shock. The journey from Bauchi to Uyo takes 15 hours by road, highlighting the difficult away trips Nigerian top-flight sides must make.

In March last year, Enyimba were making a 15-hour journey from Yola to Aba after a league game when their team bus was attacked by armed robbers and a number of players injured.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory; "Dance will prevail" as top ballet competition goes virtual and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

Genevieve Young was a publishing editor with a long and diverse legacy. She entered the business in the early 1950s, when there were few female editors and even fewer Asians. She worked with authors ranging from Herman Wouk to Betty Rollin ...

Bengal Guv calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into theblast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain andseveral others at a railway station in Murshidabad.Condemning the incident, the governor,...

Brussels condemns Slovenian premier's criticism of reporter

The European Commission on Thursday condemned Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansas criticism of a reporter who wrote a piece suggesting that media freedom was under pressure in his country, a member of the European Union.In a tweet, Jansa ...

Swans bask in warm waters from Ukrainian nuclear plant during winter freeze

Dozens of swans have flocked to a reservoir in western Ukraine this winter, evading snow and ice to enjoy the warm waters discharged from a nearby nuclear power plant.Scientists say the birds migrate from all over Ukraine and elsewhere in e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021