Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Race director received death threats after parallel events

Men's race director Markus Waldner received death threats following the parallel giant slaloms at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships, the organising committee said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:01 IST
Alpine skiing-Race director received death threats after parallel events

Men's race director Markus Waldner received death threats following the parallel giant slaloms at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships, the organising committee said on Thursday. Fondazione Cortina 2021 issued a statement expressing their support and solidarity after the Italian was sent the threats via email.

"For an event like ours, based on the values of sport and fair play, it is unacceptable that an esteemed professional like Markus receives such grave messages, which go beyond normal debate and confrontation," the statement said. The men's and women's parallel events, with pairs of skiers competing against each other side by side on parallel giant slalom pistes, were being held at world championship level for the first time on Tuesday.

Both proved controversial, particularly the rule stipulating that no skier could end the first run more than half a second behind his or her rival in order to maintain the excitement. Critics said the very different conditions of the red and blue adjacent pistes meant those having their second runs on the less rutted red layout were favoured.

In the women's quarter-finals, all four skiers who went last on the blue run were eliminated, including Italy's Federica Brignone and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener -- both big medal hopes. "I have never seen such an unfair race," Brignone told reporters. "Whoever started on blue first had practically already won."

The women's final saw Italy's Marta Bassino and Austrian Katharina Liensberger share gold after initial confusion when their times were level but the tie was not immediately declared. In the previous knockout heats, the quicker skier on the second run went through.

"I am really happy to win my first individual medal, but there is much that needs to be discussed after today," said men's winner Mathieu Faivre of France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021