Left Menu

Soccer-Palace's Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games

Players have been taking a knee since July, initially in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the Premier League and English Football League linked the gesture to their own anti-racism campaigns. "I feel like taking a knee is degrading.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:17 IST
Soccer-Palace's Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha says he will stop taking a knee before Premier League matches kick off as part of English football's anti-racism campaign because he believes the meaning of the "degrading" gesture has been lost. Players have been taking a knee since July, initially in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the Premier League and English Football League linked the gesture to their own anti-racism campaigns.

"I feel like taking a knee is degrading. Growing up, my parents let me know that I should just be proud to be Black, no matter what. I just think we should stand tall," Zaha told the Financial Times' Business of Football summit on Thursday. "Taking the knee now... The meaning behind the whole thing is becoming something that we just do now. That's not enough, I'm not going to take the knee.

"I'm not going to wear 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of my shirt, because it feels like it's a target. We're trying to say we are equal but these things are not working anyway." Last week second-tier side Brentford said their players would no longer take a knee before matches and will find other ways to support racial equality, but would back other clubs that continue to kneel before games.

"Now I don't really tend to speak on racism aspects because I'm not here just to tick boxes," Zaha added. "Unless there's change, don't ask me about it. Unless action is going to happen I don't want to hear about it." Premier League players have also been racially abused online, prompting English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been victims in recent weeks. "Increasingly this type of abuse towards Black players is becoming normalised," Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said at the summit, adding that the London club provides support to its players and reports abuse to the police.

"We can't do this alone. How do you explain to a Black footballer that pirated content is taken down in minutes but not racist abuse?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe after health workers suffer side-effectsHealth authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccin...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021