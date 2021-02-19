Left Menu

Rugby-Japan's Top League aims to go out on a high

Japan's Top League will look to put a year lost to the COVID-19 pandemic behind it on Saturday when play returns for the final season in the competition's current guise. Bolstered by the arrival of a string of high-profile foreign players, the league will also hope it is not too late to tap into the positive energy from the successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:37 IST
Rugby-Japan's Top League aims to go out on a high
Image Credit: pixabay

Japan's Top League will look to put a year lost to the COVID-19 pandemic behind it on Saturday when play returns for the final season in the competition's current guise.

Bolstered by the arrival of a string of high-profile foreign players, the league will also hope it is not too late to tap into the positive energy from the successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Saturday's start comes more than a month after the original commencement date of Jan. 16, with the league postponed due to a series of COVID-19 outbreaks among multiple teams.

Fans will see a host of top-class talent spread across the competition's 16 teams as they battle towards the Top League final in Tokyo on May 23. Several members of South Africa's 2019 World Cup-winning side will grace the stage, as will Australia captain Michael Hooper and All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read.

Former Crusaders coach Robbie Deans, who has been at the helm of the Panasonic Wild Knights since 2014, said the standard in Japan was improving all the time. "It's very good and it's getting better and better," he told AAP. "From when I arrived up here, it's unrecognizable."

The format for the 2021 campaign will see teams split into two groups of eight before they are joined by four teams from the Top Challenge League – the country's second division - for the knockout rounds. The new season will be the last to feature corporation-led teams as Japan looks to turn the set-up into a more professional competition in 2022.

The new league will be expanded to 25 teams across three divisions, as nine sides from the Top Challenge League join their Top League counterparts. A shake-up of the domestic game was first mooted after the 2019 Rugby World Cup when hosts Japan reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

Further calls were made for change when the Sunwolves, Japan's sole representative club in the Super Rugby competition, was disbanded last year, giving rise to fears that Japanese players would not get exposure to the game at the top level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google names exec to oversee responsible AI research after staff unrest

Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday named Marian Croak, one of its few Black executives, to oversee research on responsible artificial intelligence AI after weeks of internal anger over its firing of a prominent Black scientist.Google confirme...

Assam Rifles seizes tortoises, reptiles, in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seized sometortoises, reptiles, exotic seeds and apprehended one personin Mizorams Champhai district, a statement issued by theparamilitary force said.A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Departmentseized 29 leopard...

Thailand reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Thailand on Friday reported 130 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 25,241.One additional death was confirmed, taking fatalities to 83 overall, the countrys COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Also Read Thailand lse-maj...

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazons upcoming comedy series Harlem.The show, created by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as A Different World and Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021