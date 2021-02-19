Left Menu

Indian boxers assure 12 medals at Adriatic Pearl in Montenegro

The 2019 Asian Youth gold medalists Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg) and Vinka (60 kg) have advanced to the semi-finals at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro and secured at least bronze medals with dominating wins in the first round.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:30 IST
Indian boxers assure 12 medals at Adriatic Pearl in Montenegro
Representative image (Photo/ Boxing Federation Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 2019 Asian Youth gold medalists Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg) and Vinka (60 kg) have advanced to the semi-finals at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro and secured at least bronze medals with dominating wins in the first round. Manipur's Babyrojisana Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom's academy, did not put a foot wrong and dominated her opponent Georgieva Blagovesta of Bulgaria from the word go and as a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the 1st round. She will face Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova in the semi-final.

Rohtak's Vinka, who was up against Uzbekistan's Sevara Ashurova in the quarter-finals bout, produced a flawless display of her attacking prowess. The young pugilist's attacking acumen was widely appreciated by everyone as she advanced to the last-four stage where she will face Finland's Suvi Tujula. Meanwhile, the 2018 Best Asian Women's Junior Boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69 kg) also started her campaign impressively as she blanked Finland's Evelina Taimi 5-0 and ensured a bronze medal for her.

However, it was a tough day for the men boxers as Arambam Naoba Singh (52 kg), Sumit (69 kg), Vishal Gupta (91 kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts, held on Thursday. While Jugnoo (91+ kg) moved to the semis, courtesy of a walkover. Apart from Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg), Vinka (60 kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69 kg), Neha (54 kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75 kg) will be the other Women Boxers in contention to reach the final tonight whereas Alfiya Pathan (81+ kg) will face Moldova's Daria Kozorev for gold medal later on Friday. Two male boxers - Akash Gorkha (60 kg) and Ankit Narwal (64 kg), will also be competing in the quarter-finals tonight.

Other women boxers assured of a medal are Preeti (57 kg) and Lucky Rana (64 kg) as they are already in semis while Geetika (48 kg) and Raj Sahiba (75 kg) will play in the final in their respective category. Among men, Priyanshu Dabas (49 kg) and Jugnoo (91+ kg) have secured at least a bronze medal as they will be seen in action in the last-four stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat dizziness.The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA for Droxidopa capsu...

Cricket-Vaas named Sri Lanka fast bowling coach for Windies tour

Sri Lanka appointed former pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas as the teams fast bowling coach for their tour of West Indies on Friday following the exit of Australian David Saker. Saker, who took over the job in December 2019, quit on Thursday ci...

Ayurveda economy has seen up to 90 pc growth post-COVID: Harsh Vardhan

The Ayurveda economy has witnessed up to 90 per cent growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ayurveda has gained global acceptance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The sector has also witnessed a significant surge in expor...

Bombay Bar Association elects new team for three years

The Bombay Bar Association BBA has elected its new team of office-bearers and Standing Committee members for a period of three years.The BBA conducted its elections amidst a high voter turnout on Thursday.While senior advocate Nitin Thakker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021