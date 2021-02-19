Left Menu

Jayawardene says absence of Sri Lanka players in IPL 2021 'message for them to lift their game'

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it is 'disheartening' that no Sri Lankan player was picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini-auction on Thursday and added that the island players need to lift their game in order to feature in the tournament.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:41 IST
Jayawardene says absence of Sri Lanka players in IPL 2021 'message for them to lift their game'
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Image Credit: ANI

Lasith Malinga's decision to retire and Royal Challengers Bangalore's decision to release Isuru Udana ahead of the auction means that no Sri Lankan player will be part of the league for the first time in its history.

However, Udana, Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera were part of the auction but all went unsold while rookie Jaffna leg-spinner Vijayakanth Vilasanti made it among the 298 players that were shortlisted to go under the hammer. "I think we still have the representation, so we're happy (joking about him and Sangakkara being in the IPL). But yeah, a bit disappointed. I'm sure a few of the guys were on the radar, but I think it's a tough place because you're looking at 20-odd slots for the overseas players and the majority of the slots were for those fast bowlers and all-rounders, which I think Sri Lanka lacks a little bit of that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"But I'm sure the younger generation will come through and till then, it is disheartening but that is what it is. IPL is a place where you try and get the best players in world cricket to come and play. And it's a good message for the Sri Lankan players to lift their game up, get competitive, so they could be part of the IPL on their merit," he added. In the players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

