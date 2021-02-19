The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in Margao.

*Report of Table Tennis Nationals from Panchkula.

*Preview of Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at Vasco.

*Report of I-League match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Indian Arrows in Kolkata.

*Report of I-League match between Sudeva Delhi FC and Neroca FC at Kalyani.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-KOHLI-LD MENTAL HEALTH Kohli reveals he suffered depression; bats for professionals to deal with mental health issues New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he battled depression during a harrowing tour of England in 2014 where he felt like the ''loneliest guy in the world'' after a string of failures with the bat.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIVO Vivo to sponsor IPL 2021 as bids for transfer of rights not upto expectations: BCCI source New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo will return to sponsor the IPL this season after its attempts to transfer the rights to another company failed to materialise as offers were not upto its ''expectations''.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GOWTHAM It was nerve-wracking, my parents had tears of joy: Gowtham Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A net bowler with the Indian team right now, uncapped Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham is still trying to get a grip on his emotions after fetching a mind-boggling Rs 9.25 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings which left his parents and wife overwhelmed by tears of joy.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SANGAKKARA-MORRIS Morris has a very specific role to play in supporting Archer: Sangakkara Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara on Friday said that all-rounder Chris Morris, who was brought by the franchise for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction, will have a ''very specific role of supporting'' pace spearhead Jofra Archer.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RICHARDSON I almost got blanked, it was like hitting a massive wall: Richardson on Rs 14 cr deal by Punjab Kings Christchurch, Feb 19 (PTI) Promising Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson was left ''excited as well as exhausted'' after he earned a ''life-changing'' bid of Rs 14 crore from Punjab Kings at the IPL auction.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ARJUN-REAX Can't wait to wear MI jersey, says die-hard fan Arjun Tendulkar New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Pacer Arjun Tendulkar cannot wait for his maiden IPL stint to start with Mumbai Indians and thanked the coaches for having faith in him after being picked by the five-time champions at the players' auction.

SPO-BAD-OLY-QUALIFICATION Olympic qualification period for badminton extended till June 15 New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympics badminton qualification period was on Friday extended by nearly two months to June 15 after the postponement of three important tournaments due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

SPO-TENNIS-LD ANKITA Ankita wins maiden WTA title, assured of doubles top-100 entry for first time Melbourne, Feb 19 (PTI) India's Ankita Raina on Friday claimed her maiden WTA title by lifting the Phillip Island Trophy along with Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova, a feat which will catapult her into the top-100 in the doubles for the first time in her career.

SPO-BOX-IND Indian boxers assured of 12 medals at Adriatic Pearl tournament in Montenegro New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Asian youth gold medallists Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) advanced to the semifinals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro, assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal each with dominating first-round wins.

SPO-CRI-SL-PRASAD-RETIREMENT Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket Colombo, Feb 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

SPO-ISL-GOA-BEDIA AIFF Disciplinary Committee clears FC Goa captain Bedia of 'biting' charges Margao, Feb 19 (PTI) All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee on Friday cleared FC Goa captain Edu Bedia of charges of ''unsporting behaviour'' and decided not to impose any additional punishment after he was show-caused for an allegedly violent foul on an opponent during an India Super League match.

