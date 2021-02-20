Left Menu

Wolfsburg consolidates Champions League qualification place

In-form Wolfsburg strengthened its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season with a 3-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.Renato Steffen scored twice, and a rocket from Maximilian Arnold helped Wolfsburg move third ahead of the rest of the 22nd round.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:18 IST
Wolfsburg consolidates Champions League qualification place
Image Credit: Wikipedia

In-form Wolfsburg strengthened its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season with a 3-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

Renato Steffen scored twice, and a rocket from Maximilian Arnold helped Wolfsburg move third ahead of the rest of the 22nd round. The top four qualify for the Champions League and fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen is already six points behind Wolfsburg.

The Volkswagen-backed club has been in top gear this year, unbeaten in nine games across all competitions since a 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Jan. 3. Wolfsburg hasn't conceded a goal in seven games.

The visitors only had a goal to show for their first-half dominance in Bielefeld. Germany defender Ridle Baku played a ball through on the right for Yannick Gerhardt, and the midfielder raced ahead before sending in a cross that Steffen just had to hold his foot to in the 29th minute. Michel Vlap went close in response for Bielefeld, but the home side had few chances on Friday.

Steffen got his second goal two minutes after the interval, finishing off the rebound after Bielefeld's keeper Stefan Ortega parried Wout Weghorst's effort. Weghorst had been left completely free by the Bielefeld defense for a free-kick.

The game was decided in the 54th when Arnold hammered Wolfsburg's third goal into the top left corner from 20 meters (yards).

Bielefeld, which drew 3-3 at Bayern Munich on Monday, remained in the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

