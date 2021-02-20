Left Menu

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:26 IST
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.

''A player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation has tested positive,'' the PCB said in a statement.

''He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols.'' The PCB also stated that another player and an official of a separate team have been placed under three-day quarantine for breaching the bio-secure bubble.

They came in contact with a person outside the bubble on Friday.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble.

''The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contract with a person who was not part of the bubble,'' it said.

''As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

''All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,'' the cricket board added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

