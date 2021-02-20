Left Menu

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

In 12-13 knots the boats are pretty even, but below it we struggle. "We know it, they know it, but that's the challenge." Team UK took a narrow advantage at the start of the final race and moved 32 seconds clear with two legs remaining. Luna Rossa found some speed on the penultimate upwind leg to close down to within nine seconds, but Ainslie and his crew managed to recover some lost time to cross the finish line 14 seconds ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:27 IST
Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with yet another commanding display to win by one minute, 20 seconds and take a take a 5-0 lead, before Team UK expertly navigated their yacht in shifting winds to hit back in the final race.

Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie is aware his team cannot put a foot wrong when they return on Sunday, with the Italians just two wins away from advancing to face holders Team New Zealand for the America's Cup from March 6. "They're not going to give up, these boys. They're going to keep fighting all the way," he said. "To get one back, it's what we needed. In 12-13 knots the boats are pretty even, but below it we struggle.

"We know it, they know it, but that's the challenge." Team UK took a narrow advantage at the start of the final race and moved 32 seconds clear with two legs remaining.

Luna Rossa found some speed on the penultimate upwind leg to close down to within nine seconds, but Ainslie and his crew managed to recover some lost time to cross the finish line 14 seconds ahead. Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill credited Team UK for their recovery and said his team remained fully focused on the task ahead.

"It is very difficult to sail these boats perfectly. There is never a day when you go out and be 100%," he said. "We surely have a few things from both races that we will be reviewing and we will come back tomorrow stronger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

Britain circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Friday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a sustained humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19.The proposed...

Indian men's hockey team set to tour Germany and Belgium

After a year since they last played an international match, the Indian mens hockey team will be traveling to Europe where they will play two matches each against Germany and Great Britain national teams during the 17-day tour. The 22-member...

IPL 2021: Got what we wanted, happy with our buys in auction, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that is happy with how his franchised fared at the mini-auction and he believes that the new buys will help the franchise in winning the Indian Premier League IPL this yea...

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021