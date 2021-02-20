Left Menu

Alfiya Pathan wins India's first gold at Montenegro boxing meet

Indian women boxers continued their fine run as Alfiya Pathan 81kg claimed the countrys first gold medal even as five others stormed into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.Babyrojisana Chanu 51kg, Vinka 60kg, Arundhati 69kg and Sanamacha Chanu 75kg have made the finals in their respective categories.An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya showed superb form and fitness to notch up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:28 IST
Alfiya Pathan wins India's first gold at Montenegro boxing meet

Indian women boxers continued their fine run as Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) claimed the country's first gold medal even as five others stormed into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) have made the finals in their respective categories.

An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya showed superb form and fitness to notch up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova. Nagpur's Alifya looked in complete control throughout the bout and made the opponent work hard with her swift movement and precise punches.

In the 51kg flyweight category, the proceedings began with a fiery encounter between India's Babyrojisana and Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova. Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and exchanged mighty blows.

However, Chanu managed to pull off the winning punch in the dying seconds to outclass her opponent in a 3-2 split verdict and sail into the final.

Rohtak's Vinka (60kg) made easy work of her Finnish opponent Suvi Tujula. Suvi was no match for the Indian pugilist as she conceded a series of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the second round. She will face Kristian Kiper of Moldova in the final later on Saturday.

Arundhati (69kg) also continued from where she left in her last bout as she registered another clean sweep with a 5-0 win.

In the 75 kg semi-final, Sanamcha Chanu (75kg) defeated Uzbekistan's Sokhiba Ruzmetova in an unanimous 5-0 win, setting up a final with compatriot Raj Sahiba. Unlike other categories, India fielded two boxers in 75 kg and both of them will face each other for the gold medal.

In other matches, Neha (54kg) lost her semi-final bout against Claudie Totova of Czech Republic 0-5.

It turned out to be another tough day for the men as both Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) lost their respective bouts by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Other women boxer playing in the final on Saturday night is Gitika (48kg) who will be competing for the gold medal against Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova while Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) will play their semi-final bouts.

Two male boxers -- Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91+kg) -- will also be competing in the semi-final laster in the day.

The Indian contingent has so far assured itself of 12 medals with five women eyeing gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the new players who have joined the side in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Auction bring a lot of experience to the squad. The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of e...

Rapid industrialisation of AP possible only if special category status granted: CM

The Centre should make creditavailable at lower costs for infrastructure building and alsofor boosting industrial manufacturing as prohibitive costsof debt have become the major impediment to growth, AndhraPradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan M...

Nobody arrested in connection with Red Fort violence has said that he was inspired by toolkit: Defence tells court on Disha Ravi's bail plea.

Nobody arrested in connection with Red Fort violence has said that he was inspired by toolkit Defence tells court on Disha Ravis bail plea....

UK ministry confirms second HQ outside London in historic move

In what has been dubbed a historic move, the UK government on Saturday confirmed that it will create a second headquarters outside London for its housing ministry in the city of Wolverhampton in central England.The new HQ will have at least...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021