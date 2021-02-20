Left Menu

New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the new players who have joined the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction bring a lot of experience to the squad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:43 IST
New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the new players who have joined the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction bring a lot of experience to the squad. The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of experienced players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.

"We had maintained our core unit from the last season and the new players that have come in bring a lot of experience to the squad. Along with international players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran coming in, we have a few domestic players who have joined the squad as well. Lukman Meriwala has done tremendously well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's going to be a great experience for the other youngsters, who have come in," Iyer said in a statement issued by the franchise. Even though the Delhi Capitals have covered all their bases, the Skipper stressed the fact that the IPL 2021 will be testing for his side, "It's going to be challenging because if you look at the other teams, they have also framed their teams in a pretty unique way and obviously the core and strength have been pretty much similar for all the teams. The IPL can surprise you at any point in time and I feel this season is going to be more exciting."

The middle-order batsman added that the Delhi Capitals will look to follow their processes and not complicate anything. "We need to keep things simple and focus on our processes, which we have been following in the last two seasons. We need to stick to the same routine and not complicate things. We need to see to it that we stick to the basics and get the best out of ourselves," said Iyer.

In spite of the IPL 2020 being held behind closed doors, the skipper said that the Delhi Capitals side could still get a sense of the support shown by their fans. "It was phenomenal to see their support last season and obviously, we love the energy from the fans even though we didn't get to see them on the field. I would love to see them on the field if things open up in the coming IPL. I would just like to tell the fans that keep supporting us, keep loving us and we are just looking forward to getting you the trophy this season and we all could celebrate the victory together," signed off Iyer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India offers USD 40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered a USD 40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said that India acknowled...

Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years but said his faith in God and belief in the rightness of his cause was sustaining him.Nav...

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 62 as Uttar Pradesh stunned defending champions Karnataka by nine runs via the VJD Method in their rain-truncated Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C opener here on Saturday.Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Ut...

NITI Aayog meet:TN urges Centre to declare Godavari-Cauvery river link plan a national project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Centre to declare the Godavari-Cauvery river link initiative as a national project and said if it was done, it would benefit people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021