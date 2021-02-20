Left Menu

India offers USD 40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

PTI | Male | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:10 IST
India offers USD 40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

India on Saturday offered a USD 40 million Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in the Maldives as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed hope to see a cricket team from the island nation competing in a major international tournament.

Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said that India acknowledges the high priority accorded by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sports… and India is privileged to be a partner in that effort.

“I am happy to announce that in order to support the development of sports infrastructure to fulfil the interests and aspirations of the Maldivian people, India has offered a standalone Line of Credit of USD 40 million for sports infrastructure in the Maldives,” Jaishankar said in the presence of former president and Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof.

“This funding is neither for a specific sport nor for a special island. It is for multiple sports facilities across the islands, so that as large a number of our friends in Maldives can benefit as possible. Our cooperation in sports is not new,” the minister said.

“Our development assistance has made possible a modern running track and playground,” Jaishankar said.

''I look forward to the day when I can watch a Maldivian team in a major international cricket tournament,'' the minister said.

He said that Speaker Nasheed is an inspiration in many ways and he is also an inspiration for the sports people.

The Maldives is a young nation and the Maldivian people have tremendous sporting talent, he said, adding that they have proven their talents in the Indian Ocean Island Games held in Port Louis in 2019 with a record medal tally and gold medals in table tennis and badminton.

Neighbourhood is the first priority is what can be said about India and the Maldives. The two countries share such good relations like no other. The Maldives received doses of COVID-19 vaccine within 96 hours of the vaccine launched in India, Jaishankar said.

“I urge you to convey my message of friendship to the people,” he said.

“While our bilateral relations are multi-faceted, a key dimension is that India is a trusted and reliable development partner. India’s development assistance is aimed at supporting the aspirations of the youth in the Maldives,'' the minister said in his address.

It is helping the government of Maldives in building infrastructure, broadening the economic pace and making the economy more robust and resilient, he said.

“The abiding faith in democracy is the common thread that binds our two countries,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

Earlier, he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, saying India's time-tested relationship with the Maldives is poised to take a quantum jump.

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Jeweller's wife found dead, thieves loot valuables from her home

A jewellers wife was found dead at home here in a suspected case of murder after robbers decamped with cash and jewellery worth several lakh rupees, police said on Saturday.The incident that sent shockwaves in the area took place on Friday ...

Narinder Batra to contest upcoming FIH elections for second term as president

By Nitin Srivastava International Hockey Federation FIH and Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra has confirmed his availability for the upcoming elections of the governing body of hockey.FIH will hold the election i...

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021