Sports News Roundup: Djokovic marginally ahead of Medvedev for final; Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs and more

Greatness beckons but Osaka wants to 'live in the moment' Naomi Osaka added a second Australian Open title to her two U.S. Open crowns on Saturday but said she would rather "live in the moment" than set ambitious targets for further Grand Slam glory. The victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Osaka her fourth Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ex-MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested on DUI charge

Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday in Florida on driving under the influence and another charge, multiple outlets reported. He was taken into custody by police in Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, and booked at the Orange County Corrections Department. Damon, 47, had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.20 percent, CBS Miami reported. That's more than two times the legal limit.

Djokovic marginally ahead of Medvedev for final, feels Corretja

Novak Djokovic will need to be at his best to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Australian Open final but the eight-time champion will be slightly ahead due to his experience, former world number two Alex Corretja has said. The 33-year-old Djokovic has triumphed in every final he has reached at Melbourne Park but in Medvedev he faces a challenger who has won 20 consecutive matches, including 12 straight victories over top-10 opponents.

Ram, Krejcikova storm to mixed doubles title at Australian Open

American Rajeev Ram and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova captured their second major title as a pair after defeating local wildcards Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Saturday. The sixth seeds dominated from start to finish and did not drop serve in the match as they cruised to a 6-1 6-4 victory in 59 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena, bringing the surprise run of the hometown pair to an end.

NBA roundup: Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points Friday, despite attempting no free throws, as the visiting Denver Nuggets earned a 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray became the first NBA player ever to reach 50 points in a contest without getting to the foul line. He sank 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range, and he added six rebounds.

Greatness beckons but Osaka wants to 'live in the moment'

Naomi Osaka added a second Australian Open title to her two U.S. Open crowns on Saturday but said she would rather "live in the moment" than set ambitious targets for further Grand Slam glory. The Japanese third seed overpowered American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena and is now in the bracket of luminaries like Kim Clijsters and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who also won four Slams.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wraps up with most medals and a hunger for more

Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her Alpine ski world championships on Saturday with a fourth medal from four races and a hunger to go faster. The American was aiming for an unprecedented fifth successive slalom title but had to settle for bronze with Austrian Katharina Liensberger fastest on both runs and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova taking the silver.

Osaka beats Brady to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to win her second Australian Open title on Saturday. The victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Osaka her fourth Grand Slam title.

Brady leaves Melbourne convinced a Grand Slam is within reach

Twelve months ago the thought of winning a Grand Slam would have appeared as far-fetched as a trip to Mars for Jennifer Brady but the Australian Open campaign taught the American that a major title was well within her reach. The 22nd-seeded Brady suffered a heavy defeat in her maiden Grand Slam final on Saturday, falling to a 6-4 6-3 loss at Melbourne Park to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes roll over Blackhawks

Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes notched a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, which extended its points streak to five games. The Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks for the second time in three meetings this season.

Gasol set for Barcelona return, say reports

Double NBA champion Pau Gasol is to return to boyhood club Barcelona after two decades in the United States in order to get in shape for this year's Tokyo Olympics, according to widespread Spanish media reports on Saturday. Gasol, 40, has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

