Arjun, Manish, Gaurav win gold at National Wrestling Championship

Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Manish (60 kg) and Gaurav (67 kg) won the gold medals on Saturday at the Tata Motors 65th Senior Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship being organised in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Manish (60 kg) and Gaurav (67 kg) won the gold medals on Saturday at the Tata Motors 65th Senior Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship being organised in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Competitions for the four weight categories of 55, 60, 67 and 82 Kgs were held on the first day, and those of 63, 72, 77, 87, 97 kgs will be held on Sunday.

In the 55 kg category, Vijay from Services bagged the silver medal while Uttar Pradesh's Arshad and Haryana's Shrikant earned a bronze medal each. In the 60 kg category, Railways wrestlers dominated as Gyanendra and Sachin Rana bagged the bronze after Manish claimed the gold medal. Madhya Pradesh's Sunny Jadhav settled with the silver.

Services' Surajmal and Sachin won silver and bronze medal respectively while Deepak from Railways won the bronze medal in the 67 kg category. Punjab's Harpreet Singh clinched the gold medal in the 82 kg category. Services' Sanjeet grabbed silver while Hayana's Rohit Dahiya and Atul from Railways took the bronze medal. (ANI)

