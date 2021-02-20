Arjun, Manish, Gaurav win gold at National Wrestling Championship
Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Manish (60 kg) and Gaurav (67 kg) won the gold medals on Saturday at the Tata Motors 65th Senior Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship being organised in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar.ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:11 IST
Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Manish (60 kg) and Gaurav (67 kg) won the gold medals on Saturday at the Tata Motors 65th Senior Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship being organised in Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Competitions for the four weight categories of 55, 60, 67 and 82 Kgs were held on the first day, and those of 63, 72, 77, 87, 97 kgs will be held on Sunday.
In the 55 kg category, Vijay from Services bagged the silver medal while Uttar Pradesh's Arshad and Haryana's Shrikant earned a bronze medal each. In the 60 kg category, Railways wrestlers dominated as Gyanendra and Sachin Rana bagged the bronze after Manish claimed the gold medal. Madhya Pradesh's Sunny Jadhav settled with the silver.
Services' Surajmal and Sachin won silver and bronze medal respectively while Deepak from Railways won the bronze medal in the 67 kg category. Punjab's Harpreet Singh clinched the gold medal in the 82 kg category. Services' Sanjeet grabbed silver while Hayana's Rohit Dahiya and Atul from Railways took the bronze medal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Minor girl dies by suicide in college hostel in Haryana's Ambala
Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar
'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads
Shooting of 'Love Hostel' disrupted in Punjab's Patiala
Man kills himself in de-addiction centre in Haryana