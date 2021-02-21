Left Menu

Tennis-Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won their first Grand Slam title together on Sunday, taking down defending Australian Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 6-4 in the final. "Filip, I know it's your first Grand Slam," Ram said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:37 IST
Tennis-Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won their first Grand Slam title together on Sunday, taking down defending Australian Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 6-4 in the final. It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.

Polasek became only the second Slovakian player to win a Grand Slam after Daniela Hantuchova and dedicated the title to his newborn daughter. "Since we started to play one and a half years ago, we are really enjoying and playing good tennis," Dodig said during the trophy ceremony. "We are having a lot of fun and hopefully it is going to continue."

The duo dominated the final at Rod Laver Arena, breaking their opponents' serve once in each set during the 88-minute contest. Such was their domination that they created 15 breakpoint opportunities in the match while not allowing Ram and Salisbury a single look at their own serve.

The defeat denied Ram, 36, a double at Melbourne Park this year after he paired with Barbora Krejcikova to win the mixed doubles title on Saturday. "Filip, I know it's your first Grand Slam," Ram said. "That was way too good. Not sure what we could have done any different, so you guys played awesome."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong's 'Mahajoot' an unholy alliance, says Assam CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday described the opposition Congress-led Mahajoot as an unholy alliance, saying it will not be acceptable to the people of the state as one of its constituents, the AIUDF, espouses the cause of...

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metros North-SouthLine from Noapara to Dakshineswar on Monday, an official said.The prime minister will flag off a train from Noaparato Dakshineswar from a program in the...

Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy

Sudan took the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency Sunday, meeting a major demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy.The flotation is the boldest econo...

Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. Over the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021