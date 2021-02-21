Polasek, Dodig win Australian Open doubles title

Polasek, Dodig win Australian Open doubles titlePTI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:28 IST
Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig have won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.
Ram, a 36-year-old American who spent two weeks in hard quarantine after arriving in Australia last month, was attempting a double at Melbourne Park after winning the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday night.
The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.
Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.
Novak Djokovic is bidding for a ninth Australian Open singles title in the final later Sunday against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
