Soccer-Veteran Giroud trains like he's 20, says Chelsea boss Tuchel
The 34-year-old's acrobatic effort in the 68th minute in Bucharest handed Chelsea the advantage going into the second leg of their last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on March 17. Tuchel said Giroud, who has scored 11 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season, was a joy to work with on the training field.Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:13 IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to the professionalism of Olivier Giroud on Tuesday after the veteran French forward's overhead kick gave his side a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The 34-year-old's acrobatic effort in the 68th minute in Bucharest handed Chelsea the advantage going into the second leg of their last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on March 17.
Tuchel said Giroud, who has scored 11 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season, was a joy to work with on the training field. "He trains like a 20-year-old," Tuchel added. "He is a guy who has a good mixture of serious and joy in training.
"He is always positive and it is a big factor for the group. "He enjoys every day being a professional soccer player on this level and this is the level he needs to be."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- Tuchel
- Thomas Tuchel
- Giroud
- French
- Atletico Madrid
- last-16
- Bucharest
- Champions League
- Olivier
ALSO READ
French private hospital asked if it helped wealthy governors jump vaccine queue
French nuclear submarine patrolled in South China Sea - Navy
French Ligue 2 soccer club based near Paris hit by UK COVID variant
French Ambassador visits RSS headquarters
Europe's oldest person, 117-year-old French nun, survives COVID-19