Soccer-Lennon steps down as Celtic boss after dismal campaign

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:58 IST
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left the Scottish Premiership club 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the club said on Wednesday.

Lennon's last game in charge was Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Ross County, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

