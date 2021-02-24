Soccer-Lennon steps down as Celtic boss after dismal campaign

Soccer-Lennon steps down as Celtic boss after dismal campaignReuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:58 IST
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left the Scottish Premiership club 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the club said on Wednesday.
Lennon's last game in charge was Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Ross County, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Neil Lennon
- Scottish
- Celtic