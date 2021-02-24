Left Menu

Lalremsiami paved way for many girls in Mizoram to follow in her footsteps: Lalrindiki

Having earned close to four years of experience with the junior India women setup, forward Lalrindiki now has her eyes on breaking into the senior team and realising her dream of playing in the Olympics. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was her role model growing up in Hnahthial, Mizoram. In recent years, though, Lalrindiki is inspired by senior team member Lalremsiami's rapid rise.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:12 IST
Lalremsiami paved way for many girls in Mizoram to follow in her footsteps: Lalrindiki
Lalrindiki (Photo/ Hockey India website) . Image Credit: ANI

Having earned close to four years of experience with the junior India women setup, forward Lalrindiki now has her eyes on breaking into the senior team and realising her dream of playing in the Olympics. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was her role model growing up in Hnahthial, Mizoram. In recent years, though, Lalrindiki is inspired by senior team member Lalremsiami's rapid rise. "She [Lalremsiami] has always been helpful," said Lalrindiki. "Whenever we meet, she always gives me pointers on how to improve and what it takes to get to play for the senior team. She has paved the way for many other girls in Mizoram to follow in her footsteps. I like her technique and she works very hard on her game. I, too, want to play for the senior team in the near future," the 20-year-old added.

While Lalremsiami, also 20 and a forward, was creating history with the senior team, Lalrindiki was quietly making her presence felt in the national setup. Last month, Lalrindiki was part of junior India women's tour of Chile, where the visitors ended the tour unbeaten. She said the good results in South America were a result of consistent efforts to get better. "It was frustrating to not play any matches for a year or so because of Covid-19," Lalrindiki reflected on 2020-21. "Even when at home, I was constantly trying to work on my game. For example, I worked on getting better at one-on-situations."

Lalrindiki was rewarded with two goals for her efforts in Chile. "I was very happy to help my team by scoring goals. I want to contribute more. I want to make up for lost time. We have a big year with the Junior Asia Cup coming up, which will also decide our fate for the FIH Junior World Cup later this year. "I want to build on my performances from Chile and make important contributions. The team spirit is good right now," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organizations global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX delivered its first shots on Wednesday, as the race to get doses to the worlds poorest people and tame the pandemic accelerates.AstraZeneca Plc has told the European Union i...

Budget for FY22 provides clear roadmap to take India to high growth trajectory, says PM Narendra Modi in webinar on privatisation.

Budget for FY22 provides clear roadmap to take India to high growth trajectory, says PM Narendra Modi in webinar on privatisation....

Dharavi reports double-digit COVID-19 case count after 37 days

After a gap of more than a month, Mumbais slum colony of Dharavi reported a double-digit count of COVID-19 cases at 10 on Wednesday, the city civic body said.A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said the slum-dominated a...

Churchill Brothers beat NEROCA 1-0 to regain I-League top spot

Churchill Brothers regained the top spot on the I-League table after they beat NEROCA FC 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.Clayvin Zunigas 16th-minute strike was enough to give Fernando Varelas side all three points in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021