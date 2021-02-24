Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Root wins toss, visitors to bat first

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:22 IST
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Root wins toss, visitors to bat first
England have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday. India has made two changes, Jasprit Bumrah comes in for Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, Joe Root said: "We are gonna bat first. Hopefully, we will get a big score like the first Test. Hoping the wicket will dry out as the game goes along. It is certainly harder and seems to swing more compared to the red ball. We are very excited to be here 1-1 and are looking to do well. Four changes. Anderson, Archer, Bairstow, Crawley back in. Burns, Lawrence, Stone, Moeen Ali out." Virat Kohli said: "We would have batted first as well. We would look to get into the game early on. The practice wickets have been quite spicy. Something that we have enjoyed as a team. It is such an exciting atmosphere here at the largest cricket stadium. I am a bit worried about the lights. We have played in a similar stadium in Dubai. You need to adapt pretty quickly. Bumrah comes in for Siraj and Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav. We wanted to have a spinning option and Washi provides a lot with the bat as well. And having cushion with the bat helps especially in this situation when we bat second as the game could be evened out after the first innings," he said.

High on confidence after thrashing England in the second Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to keep the winning momentum going. A win will take them one step closer to a spot in the final of the maiden World Test Championship. India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Modi

India renamed the worlds largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism. The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly ...

Ukraine holds talks with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies; Keen on intranasal vaccine

Hyderabad, Feb 24 PTI A three-member, high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov held discussions with Bharat Biotech on Wednesday to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to that country.The dele...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm.NATION DEL42 CAB-LD VACCINE All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 New Delhi Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidi...

Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses ways to strengthen political and trade ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed areas of common interest like tourism and agriculture and ways to strengthen political and trade ties for their mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021